A NEWPORT high school which was closed following a gun threat made on social media today, will reopen as normal tomorrow, the headteacher has confirmed.

A Snapchat post of someone holding a handgun, captioned with 'Don't come to school tomorrow' caused alarm among staff at St Julians Comprehensive School.

It had been shared to numerous people before the alarm was raised.

As a result of the post, a message was sent to all parents, advising them the school would be closed to pupils today (Tuesday, September 27).

Now, Headteacher of St Julian's, Mr Curtis, has issued an update to parents in the form of a letter.

He confirmed that the school had been closed due to the social media post, but that the police had been satisfied that the post did not originate from the St Julian's area.

Mr Curtis said: "We were unable to share information with you regarding our school closure this morning due to the ongoing police investigation.

"However, we have now been informed that we can update you on the situation.

"We received information early this morning that a social media post was circulating amongst some of our students with an image of someone holding a firearm and the comment “don’t come into school tomorrow”.

"We immediately contacted the police and local authority.

"We made the decision to close the school for the safety of our students and staff whilst the police investigated.

"At that point, we were unable to ascertain whether this was a credible threat to our school.

"The police have carried out a series of enquiries this morning. Despite the post originally circulating amongst our students, the police are now satisfied that it did not originate from the St Julian's community and is not a threat to our school."

Mr Curtis continued by saying that St Julian's Comprehensive would be reopening as of tomorrow as normal.

"We have been advised that the school is safe to open tomorrow," he said/

"There have been a number of rumours on social media regarding our closure today.

"We can clarify that nobody was near or had entered the school with a weapon.

"The situation arose solely due to this image and comments on social media.

"We thank you for your support and understanding whilst this matter was being investigated."