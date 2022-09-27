THE Prince and Princess of Wales were given a warm welcome on Tuesday during their first visit to the nation since taking up their titles.

William and Kate had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and vowed to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

The royal couple began their day at Holyhead in Anglesey, where they arrived to cheers from the waiting crowd.

Local dignitaries lined up to greet the royals, who also met crew and volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead lifeboat station, as well as some of those who have been supported by the organisation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greet members of the public during their visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

Four-year-old Theo Crompton was one of two young well-wishers who presented Kate with posies of flowers, before the royals met smiling members of the public who had gathered nearby.

The Princess of Wales receives a posy of flowers from Theo Crompton in Holyhead. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

RNLI Holyhead is one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and, across the years, members have received a total of 70 awards for gallantry.

Tuesday's visit marks a homecoming of sorts for the royal couple, who lived as newlyweds on the Anglesey between 2010 and 2013, when William was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Having made their first home together in Wales is part of why they say they hold such a “deep affection” for the country.

It is also where they raised their eldest child, Prince George, for the first few months of his life.

The Princess of Wales meets members of the public during her visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

From Anglesey, the royals journeyed to St Thomas Church in Swansea, which has been transformed over the last two years into a community hub.

The church now provides vital services to hundreds of people in the city such as a not-for-profit cafe and facilities for the homeless including food, showers and toilets.

William and Kate met volunteers who work in the church’s food bank and the Swansea Baby Basics initiative, which distributes essential items such as toiletries and clothing to vulnerable mothers.

Kate has previously worked with baby banks and in 2020 brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 such banks nationwide.

The Prince of Wales speaks to school children as he arrives for a visit to St Thomas Church, in Swansea. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

William and Kate will now be making more regular visits to Wales as part of their roles as prince and princess, and are expected back in the country before Christmas.

William and Kate have spoken of wanting to use their position to advocate for the people of Wales and showcase the country to the world.

In a statement, they said they would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them”.

Adding that they would serve as Prince and Princess of Wales “with humility and great respect”.