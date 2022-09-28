A MAN has pleaded guilty to a weapon and drug trafficking offence.

Kenny Eze, 21, admitted possession of an offensive weapon, an axe, in public at Ty-Isaf Park Avenue, Risca, and possession of Xanax, a class C drug, with intent to supply.

The offences took place on October 21, 2020, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard

The case was adjourned to November 2 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Eze, of Llanarth Street, Brynawel, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was granted unconditional bail.