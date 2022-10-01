Looking for an interesting property to buy? It is always worth looking at a property auction catalogue, and this month's Paul Fosh Auctions list does not disappoint.

From a chip shop to a block of apartments, there is lots of variety on offer among the Gwent properties listed for the October sale.

Those listed here combined the rest of a packed catalogue make up an online sale of some 90 properties with bidding starting on Tuesday, October 4 and ending from 5pm on Thursday October 6.

47 Bethesda Place, Rogerstone, has a guide price of £149,000-plus. This two-bedroom, end-of-terrace cottage was built in the late 1800s. It is situated in a sought-after area has the benefit of a garage with power and light.

65 Heol Barri, Caerphilly, has a guide price of 130,000-plus and is a three-bedroom, semi-detached house in need of improving and updating. The property offers good sized living accommodation and would be ideal for those looking to renovate and resell.

50 Alexandra Road, Newport, has a guide price of £351,000-plus. It offers an excellent opportunity to buy a substantial block of nine, self-contained flats all with gas central heating. There are two small courtyard areas.

27 Bryn Road, Fleur de Lys, has a guide price of £120,000-plus. It is a spacious three-bedroom, semi-detached house with spacious gardens and driveway with garage. The property would be ideal for a homeowner, buy to let or HMO.

91 Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, which has a guide price of £55,000-plus, is a semi-detached, three-bedroom house situated in a well-established location. The property benefits from external wall insulation, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

32b Gladstone Street, Abertillery, with a guide price of £45,000, is a three-bedroom, end-terrace house benefiting from off road parking, double glazing and gas central heating provided by a combination boiler (untested).

32 High Street, Fleur de Lys, Blackwood, has a guide price of £117,000-plus. It is an end-of-terrace house split into three, self-contained one-bedroom apartments with shared garden to the rear and private entrances.

Meadow View, High Street, Argoed, with a guide price of £306,000-plus, is a substantial detached house situated only minutes from Blackwood High Street with excellent road links and offers versatility and investment potential.

1 Wainfelin Rd, Pontypool, which has a guide price of £160,000-plus, combines a well-established fish and chip shop with a good client base with comfortable residential accommodation. The property has the ground floor retail unit.

48 Woodland View, Newport, with a guide price of £110,000, is a three-bedroom, bay-fronted, mid-terrace house with many period features. The property requires modernisation but benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).