Newport-based charity Sparkle was one of 24 across Wales to share £117,000 from Principality Building Society.

The society has awarded the money to charities who give support to young people in some of the most vulnerable and financially deprived communities across Wales.

The funding will enable Sparkle to ensure that children and young people with disabilities or developmental difficulties are fully supported and able to participate in activities and clubs, such as independent living skills, youth clubs, play clubs and swimming lessons, across Gwent.

The largest building society in Wales received almost 100 applications and awarded grants of up to £5,000 each for projects for its Future Generations Fund that will encourage young people to prepare skills for their future world of work, personal finances, finding employment, and living more sustainable lives.

Rebecca McDonald, Sparkle team lead, said: “We’re delighted to have received this grant from Principality Building Society.

"Sparkle supports children and young people across Gwent with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties. The contributions made by Principality Building Society towards Sparkle’s core costs enable us to provide leisure activities for children aged from birth to 17, enhance our Family Liaison Service and also find new and exciting resources for our children and young people.

“We are also able to offer a range of family activities to ensure we can extend our support beyond the children and young people, meeting the needs of the whole family. With the support of Principality, Sparkle can help more children shine.”

Vicky Wales, chief customer officer at Principality, said: “We are delighted to have made a long term commitment to help educate young people about finance and prepare them for the future for almost a decade, and building on this with the Future Generations Fund is one of the biggest social ventures we have ever undertaken as a business.

“Our view is that leading businesses in Wales such as ourselves should be at the forefront in helping create a much fairer and inclusive society. It is impossible to do this alone and that is why we are proud that we will be able to collaborate with lots of community groups across the country who are doing such great work to help young people who need it most.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of Community Foundation Wales, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Principality, an organisation that shares our values and passion for strengthening communities in Wales.

“Community Foundation Wales has been building philanthropic support for communities and grass roots groups for more than 20 years. In that time, we have worked with individual donors and businesses, and invested more than £30m into local Welsh communities.

“The Future Generations Fund is providing much-needed support for community groups and charities to have a positive impact on society and improve the lives of young people in Wales.”