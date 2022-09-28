A NEWPORT man was left with raw sewage pouring down the steps outside his house after a leak - the latest in an long-running issue.

Nigel Steadman lives on Chepstow Road, and says the problem has been plaguing him for "a long time".

"It's come out my front garden and down the steps," he said.

"Welsh Water denied it, they said it was a natural spring.

"Now it stinks of raw sewage. Three months ago Welsh Water confirmed that it was sewage."

Mr Steadman said that he had made repeated calls to Welsh Water to fix the problem, but had become frustrated at the length of time it was taking.

"They said they’d fixed it, but it didn’t stop," he said.

"They put dye in there and that’s all coming down my steps.

"They then said that they’d send someone out urgently, the last time I spoke with them. That was on September 20."

Outside Mr Steadman's house, he says there are "six to eight feet of pavement, where everyone has to walk through it".

"I just want them [Welsh Water] to do something. It’s horrible," he said.

A spokesperson from Welsh Water has since confirmed that the issue has now been fixed.