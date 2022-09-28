THE building which housed a hotel now infamous as the site of the killing of Cerys Yemm back in 2014 is up for sale.

Meadow View, High Street, Argoed, is listed with a guide price of £306,000-plus.

It has been changed from hotel use into a residential property and, the auction house say, "offers versatility and investment potential".

Accommodation is over three floors and includes nine bedrooms.

However, most people in the area will know the building as the site of the tragic death of Cerys Yemm.

Ms Yemm, who was aged 22, was found dead at the Sirhowy Arms in Argoed back in 2014 after she was attacked by Matthew Williams.

Police were called to the hotel at 1.23am on November 6, 2014 to reports of a man attacking a woman.

On arrival, they found Williams, 34 and an ex-offender, attacking Miss Yemm. He was Tasered by a police officer and she was later pronounced dead.

The inquest into the death of Miss Yemm, which was held in November 2014, heard the provisional findings showed she had died as a result of "sharp force trauma to the face and neck".

Williams had a total of 26 convictions against 78 offences. He spent time for 41 offences in juvenile custody and 14 offences in adult prison.

In a tribute released after the death of Ms Yemm, her family described her as someone who was "kind, caring and could always see the best in people".

A petition was also launched by the family of Miss Yemm to raze the site to the ground, with Islwyn MP Chris Evans writing to the First Minister backing the campaign.

The petition called The Sirhowy Arms "a constant reminder to me, my family and the local community of the event” that has “ripped the soul out of our family and affected a whole host of people”.

The property is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Mr Fosh said: "The house which we have in our catalogue and are selling at our online auction next month, Meadow View, in Argoed, has been fully renovated to a very high standard. Interested parties are being informed of the property’s history and most are keen to bid on it, regardless of its past.

"It has been suggested, in some quarters, that the house be demolished due to its history but who would buy it and pay the owner the full value of the house, for that to happen?

"If someone wishes to buy the property and demolish it then they are free to do so. In the mean-time I will act on the wishes of the owner of the house."

The bidding is scheduled to get under way on October 4 at 12pm and will conclude at 7.30pm on October 6.