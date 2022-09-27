Foodbanks across Newport face a tough winter as the cost-of-living crisis continues to spiral with many already low on supplies.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to have an impact on families, more are relying on foodbanks after the rising costs in energy bills alongside changing circumstances.

Newport Central foodbank works in partnership with the Trussell Trust and local community groups in a bid to stop families choosing between eating and heating.

As foodbanks across the UK struggle for supplies Jon Slocombe, manager at the central foodbank, told the Argus they are fortunate for the support they receive.

Newsquest

Newport foodbank are in desperate need of tinned food due to shortages. Picture: Newsquest

He said: “We are a franchise of the Trussell Trust, we have a collection basket at tills in supermarkets.

"I want to say thank you to the Asda champions and Tesco champions for their support and continuing to make sure our bins are full of stock to collect on a weekly basis.

“The cost-of-living crisis is going to become an issue as those who once donating food may not have the means to donate in the future.

“There is a possibility that our donations are going to decrease, so that is a bit of an on-going concern.

“On-going there will be a press with us, as the economic situation gets worse, we tend to get more clients that need food.”

Newsquest

How much food people get in a parcel varies on family size. Picture: Newsquest

As the festive season approaches the future is looking bleak for many families, who may be under pressure due to gift costs for children.

Foodbanks are set to become even busier after getting through covid and now because of fuel costs rising again in October.

The Newport Central Foodbank are running low on certain supplies, with food going out as quick as it came in.

The food bank need donations of the following items: Pasta Sauces, tinned tomatoes, fruit juices, squash, and UHT Milk.

Mr Slocombe added: “For us as a foodbank, we rely on donations so if we don’t have food, we can only give out what we have.

“We want to continue to give out and be generous, to give extras such as toiletries and ladies products, it is going to be difficult going forward.

“But we would like to thank the people that are continuing to donate in a such difficult times, without the donations we can only do what we can.”

Newsquest

Volunteers at central Newport foodbank hard at work sorting items. Picture: Newsquest

One of the volunteers at the foodbank has experienced first hand how difficult it can be to rely on a parcel from a foodbank.

He was temporarily homeless at the end of last year and battled mental health issues due to his situation.

Now he has turned his life around by giving back to foodbanks by volunteering and is in a better situation.

He said: “The only foodbank I used regularly was Stow Park Church. I was temporary homeless last November and that’s my experience of food banks as a recipient.

“It helped massively because even though I had my own money, I was able to focus on a place to rent and it meant I didn’t have to worry about getting food.

Newsquest

Recent donations from Tesco champions. Picture: Newsquest

“It was circumstances out of my control, it would have made it worse if I didn’t accept the help that was there. I only knew about Central Food Bank when my circumstances normalised.

“When I came here it was more to help, I really enjoy it as it gives me a sense of purpose and it's lovely in the centre of the community with all the volunteers.

“I've suffered with depression and anxiety all my life and having something that I can focus on gave me stability, and a sense of purpose.

“When I first came here it I would fall apart at the drop of a hat.

"I feel a sense of belonging by volunteering here as everyone looks out for each other.”

Another volunteer who has been helping at the food bank for 18 months enjoys helping others in need, making sure that families have access to food supplies.

Newsquest

Yvonne Jones has been volunteering at the central foodbank for 18 months and enjoys helping those in need. Picture: Newsquest

Yvonne Jones, from Newport said: “I enjoy volunteering, there are lovely people here who are friendly, but I'm concerned about foodbank shortages across the UK.

“It’s going to get worse as many people are facing bills rising. It could affect people's ability to donate, it is a concern, and we would be sad if we were unable to help people.

“Personally, I am very lucky, but I can see that its very difficult for some families, especially if they have a lot of children and losing their jobs.

“I think if my family was in that position, I would be glad if somebody helped them. I am not in that position myself so it’s the right thing to do to help others.”