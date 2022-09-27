National Grid – formerly Western Power Distribution – says its “commitment to reliability, safety and customer service remains the same” following the company’s name change.

The electricity distribution business has also expressed its delight at being a sponsor in the South Wales Health & Care Awards, which are hosted by Rougemont School in Newport on Thursday.

As Western Power Distribution, and now National Grid, the firm, sponsors of the Mental Health Award, have been long-time supporters of Newsquest events in south Wales.

“National Grid, formerly Western Power Distribution, is delighted to be a sponsor of this year’s South Wales Health & Care Awards,” said a spokesperson.

“As an employer of more than 1,000 staff in south Wales, we recognise how vital good mental health is and how it underpins people’s ability to flourish.

“That’s why we are pleased to sponsor this year’s mental health award which recognises the important contributions being made to support wellbeing in south Wales.

“The work, dedication and achievements of health and care professionals deserves to be widely recognised and National Grid is delighted to help do this by sponsoring this award.”

On announcing its new name to customers via social media, National Grid insisted it would be business as usual for the 1.2 million homes in Wales it keeps powered.

“As the electricity distribution business for South Wales, the South West of England and the Midlands, we are responsible for keeping the power on in around eight million homes, with 1.2 million of those in Wales,” added the spokesperson.

“We don’t sell electricity but look after the network of wires, cables, poles, pylons and substations that supply it around the clock, every day of the year, whatever the weather.

“Joining National Grid means we’re now part of the biggest electricity transmission and distribution business in the UK.

“Together, we will be working to ensure everyone can have clean, affordable energy well into the future.

“Although our name and look has changed, our commitment to reliability, safety and customer service remains the same.

“National Grid remains dedicated to playing an active role in the communities we serve and will continue to support local good causes, for example through our Community Matters Fund.”

National Grid has reminding customers that if they experience a power cut, the number to call them on remains 105 or 0800 6783 105.

Also, if anyone relies on electricity for medical equipment, or they are elderly, very ill or disabled, then they will still be able to register for priority services during a power cut by calling 0800 096 3080 or visiting nationalgrid.co.uk/psr.