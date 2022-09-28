POLICE have appealed to the public for help to catch those they believe started a fire at a library in Caerphilly county borough.
The incident happened at Llanbradach Library, in the village's School Street, at around 2.25pm on Sunday, September 25.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Caerphilly station, and firefighters spent around two and a half hours until the incident was under control.
Together with Gwent Police officers, they investigated the blaze and deemed the fire was deliberate.
Police have now appealed for help to catch those responsible.
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200325587.
You can also reporting information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with details.
Llanbradach Library confirmed it would remain closed this week due to the "unforeseen circumstances" around Sunday's fire.
The library has advised customers to contact Caerphilly Library with any enquiries, including the renewal of any items currently out on loan.
