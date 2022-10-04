During the summer, DJ & P Newland Rennie – a well-established multi-disciplined company offering services in chartered surveying, estate agency and planning – advanced into a new chapter with a brand relaunch.

The two firms, David James & Partners and Newland Rennie first merged in 2017 to create DJ & P Newland Rennie, and now five years later they have combined once again to create David James.

The newly formed company has a wealth of highly experienced professionals who all share a common passion for what they do, most of whom have been stationed with either DJ&P or Newland Rennie for many years.

Cwmbran branch manager, Susan Buttress, has been with the company for 26 years, first starting her career with Newland Rennie as a personal assistant to chartered surveyor, David Martin.

'The thing I love most about my job is helping people on their buying or selling journey'

Susan said: “Through the guidance and encouragement whilst working closely with David, it was he who suggested that I become an estate agent. The knowledge and experienced I gained during those first five years helped me with my new career path, plus combining my new skills with my carer background made me a great candidate for helping people buy and sell their homes.

“The thing I love most about my job is helping people on their buying or selling journey, from initial enquiry to the signing of completed contracts it really is a life changing experience, as ultimately, we are dealing with people’s homes and their day to day lives.

“Saying that I go above and beyond can sound a bit of a cliché, but I’m always there for my clients, whether we’re meeting face to face, via webcam, or talking over the phone.

“I’ve lived and worked within Cwmbran and Torfaen for most of my life, so I know the area well. Listening to customers’ needs and desires for their perfect home within the postcode catchment – finding them options within their budget - is such a joy to do.

“Sometimes I’m in tears when they finally get the keys or vice versa with a sale – it can get quite emotional.

“Ultimately, I think it comes down to trust, I know i'm being biased, but I don’t think you’d get such a personalised service, one which genuinely cares, within another estate agents than with David James. We’re a relatively small company and we work together as a family.

“Our six local agency offices combine to work with purchasers, vendors, and landlords to assist with finding the perfect home, buyer or tenant.

“We endeavour to offer the professional and friendly service that we would expect to receive ourselves, which is echoed by personal recommendations and the repeat business from our many long-standing clients.”

If you’re looking to sell, buy or rent a home why not contact Susan and her team at the Cwmbran branch of David James estate agents.

They look forward to taking your call.

Address: 31 The Parade, Cwmbran, NP44 1QR

Tel: 01633 868341

Email: chepstow@djpnr.co.uk

Web: www.djpnr.co.uk

Facebook: @davidjamessalesandlettings

Twitter: @_davidjames