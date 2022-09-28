A TEENAGER accused of killing a golfer who died following an alleged town centre assault has appeared in court.

Morgan Wainewright, 19, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, has been charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas.

The 43-year-old from Poole, Dorset, was found unresponsive in Monnow Street, Monmouth, at around 1.15am on June 26.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Wainewright was due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court.

But the case was adjourned as the defendant was unrepresented by a barrister because of the ongoing strike over legal aid fees.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke listed November 10 for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place.

A provisional trial date of January 23, 2023 has been set with a time estimate of three weeks.

Wainewright was remanded in custody.

He was represented by Andrew Twomlow and the prosecution by James Wilson.

In the weeks following his death, Mr Nicholas' family said they were “heartbroken” by their loss.

They released a statement which read: “He was an amazing, wonderful, and loving son, brother, and uncle to his three nieces who adored him.

“He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf.

“His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion, and friend to so many.

“He was heavily involved with the club and ran charity and support events through Covid to support the NHS.

“The club members describe him as a legend and absolute gentleman.

“The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives. His loss will never be forgotten.

“The kind words of love and support we as a family have received has been incredible.”