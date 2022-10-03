FAMILY members of a former Gwent police officer who died after a short illness are preparing to walk in his memory.

Police Constable Kyle Lewis Burns died after a battle with bowel cancer. He was 36.

Relatives gathered at Caldicot Castle & Country Park to help launch the Twilight Memory Walk in aid of St David's Hospice Care which looked after the former PC at his Newport home.

The walk, which is sponsored by Ian Watts & Son independent funeral directors, is on Saturday, October 8, from 5pm to 8pm. Entry fee is £15 adult, £7 child.

Kyle's sisters Bronwen and Megan, who have launched a Just Giving page to raise funds in memory of their brother, are taking part in the memory walk.

Father-of-one PC Burns was a response officer based at Cardiff Central police station having previously served with Gwent Police and the Metropolitan Police. Kyle was also an Army reservist who served with both the 203 (Welsh) Field Hospital and Three Royal Welsh.

Pc Burns' parents Larry and Rose, from Newport, said: "Kyle fell ill in November 2020 in the middle of Covid pandemic and was cared for during his illness at home by us with the help of wonderful St David's Hospice Care nurses.

Kyle's Mum rose said: "I gave up work and moved in with him for five months to care for Kyle at his home with his wife, Jen, who had just given birth to their son, Arthur.

"Kyle passed away in February 2021. The St David's Hospice Care hospice at home nurses were absolutely marvellous especially as they and we were all having to deal with Kyle's illness and give him the care he needed, in the midst of the pandemic.

"The twilight Memory Walk is a wonderful way for us as a family to remember Kyle and also for other families and friends to remember the lives of their loved ones who have passed away."

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care who is organising the Twilight Memory Walk, said: "The walk will give the bereaved an opportunity to remember a loved one who has passed away in the serene and majestic setting of Caldicot Castle and Country Park.

"The one-and-half-mile route is flat and suitable for wheelchairs and buggies. We would love for you to join us to remember your loved ones. The walk starts with a reading and remembrance poem from Reverend Andrew Webster.

"There will be music from Severn Tunnel Band, Wales bagpiper Matthew Bartlett and the Morganna Quartet. Opera singer Grace Curtis will be at the start from 5.15pm to 5.45pm, while harpist John Thomas will welcome walkers to the park from 4.30pm

"Twilight Memory Walkers will be given the opportunity to decorate your own memory pebble, which you can then place under the memory tree. Fundraising staff will then move these to live at the hospice gardens in Newport.

"The Twilight Memory Walk is open to everyone of all ages, anyone that would like to pay tribute to their loved ones. This does not have to be a patient of ours.

"We all have loved ones that we miss. Here at St David’s Hospice Care, we believe that everyone deserves bespoke, individual care which we endeavour to provide. We offer free and comprehensive palliative care service of excellence throughout Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen and within South and Mid Powys. We deliver support to over 3500 patients each year.

"By getting involved in the Twilight Memory Walk and raising vital sponsorship, you will not only remember your loved one but will help our nurses to continue providing support to patients, their families and carers."

For more information visit: https://stdavidshospicecare.org/eve.../twilight-memory-walk/

Picture caption: Memory walk: Family members of former Gwent police officer, Kyle Burns, are preparing to walk in his memory.