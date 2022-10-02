A Navy veteran from Cwmbran has spoken out about joining the forces at 15 as the new Royal Navy Association opens in Torfaen.

Gordon Williams served in the Navy from 1968-1979, leaving as Chief Petty Officer.

Mr Williams, who now lives in Pontypool, was brought up in a care home and joined the forces aged 15 and 9 months.

Gordon Williams at Passing Out Parade aged 15 and still serving at 69 for Royal Navy Veterans picture: Gordon Williams

The Navy veteran served on Guided - Missile Destroyer, HMS Glamorgan, Fife and Norfolk.

Mr Williams, South Wales’ Royal Navy Chairman said: “When I was 15 all I wanted was 3 meals, to get away from everybody and have a clean bed and that’s what they provided me with.

“The discipline was brutal and there were people younger than me when I joined.

Mr Williams completing sea boat drills near Gan Indian Ocean picture: Gordon Williams

“When you serve on a war ship you get such companionship, one ship I served on there was 800 and I knew all 800.

“You rely on them and when you come out of it you miss it.”

Mr Williams also completed service as Hovercraft Navigator and has 500 hours live control of helicopters and RAF Nimrod aircraft.

Mr Williams served as Petty Office in Queen's Guard for the Silver Jubilee picture: Gordon Williams

A new Royal Navy Association has opened in Torfaen at Panteg House, the association had their first meeting last month and plan to meet the last Thursday of every month at 7.30pm.

Mr Williams said: “The Royal Navy is with you from birth to death, when you leave the forces, you join the association and you almost become even more of the navy.

“Our motto is Once Navy Always Navy, and we believe we are a Naval Family.

“Having served on 3 Guided Missile destroyers and 1 Cruiser I’ve met some wonderful people and joining the association you are able to keep in contact with ex RN now living around the world and also represent the RN Veterans at various parades.

“South Wales is a big army area, the navy guys had nothing to go to and if you go to an army association you feel a bit of an outsider.

“At the association you get the naval banter, we call each other shipmate as a bit of comradery and enjoy discussing the modern navy.

Poster for Torfaen's new Royal Navy Association picture: Gordon Williams

“As RNA Torfaen we hope to form a partnership with local Sea Cadets and follow their careers.”

The association includes people who have served in the submarines and aircraft.

Mr Williams expressed that the Royal Navy provides a great career path for young people as 50 per cent of engine officers have come from lower ranks.

Members who join Torfaen’s association will have access to the Royal Naval Benefit Trust.