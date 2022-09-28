A CHEATING boyfriend threatened to kill his ex after she ended their relationship because he was continuously unfaithful to her.

Tyler Isaacs, 23, from Newport, bombarded his former partner with vile messages and phoned her hundreds of times during a campaign of sustained abuse.

She was so terrified of him she fled her home to stay with family and friends and once went to a hotel, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

“Obsessively jealous” Isaacs hit her in the mouth after someone paid her a compliment following a visit to the pub.

The defendant also accused the woman of two-timing him.

Isaacs has five previous convictions for breaching the restraining order preventing him from contacting her and subsequently handed three prison sentences.

The couple have sometimes resumed their relationship despite the restraining order being in place, the court was told.

David Pugh, prosecuting, said: “The defendant and the complainant were in an on/off relationship since May 2019.

“Initially the relationship was a very good one.

“But the relationship has been turbulent because he has repeatedly cheated on her with other women.

“The complainant has ended it on various occasions as a result of him being unfaithful.”

An example of a message the defendant sent was: “I f****** promise you, I’m going to f****** strangle the life out of you.”

Another read: “I’m going to kill you and come with you.”

He also called her a “rat”, “s***” and demanded money from her.

Isaacs, of Baldwin Street, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and assault by beating.

The offences were committed between August 2 and August 15.

The restraining order was imposed in October 2020 following Isaacs’ conviction for assaulting the woman after biting her face.

He was sentenced to a suspended prison term for that offence.

Isaacs was jailed for 17 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court earlier this year for another assault on her and breaching the restraining order.

“On that occasion the defendant gripped her around the throat and demanded to know why she hadn’t done his washing and he also sent her abusive messages,” Mr Pugh said.

Gareth Williams, representing Isaacs, described the couple’s relationship as “toxic”.

He told the court: “The messages are appalling in nature and there was no justification for it.

“The defendant still has genuine feelings for her and he is sorry it has ended in this way.”

Judge Paul Hobson said: “The complainant has been victimised and she still feels as if she is partly to blame for what has gone on.”

He told Isaacs he was “obsessively jealous” and that he is unable to control his temper.

“You can’t stop yourself,” the judge added:

“I have no doubt she was greatly frightened of you and your behaviour.”

The defendant was jailed for two years.