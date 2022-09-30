Here is a round up of the the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Granville-West, Chivers and Morgan solicitors, of Risca, is looking for anyone with an interest in or a claim against the estate of Edith Myra Jones (deceased), formerly of Medhurst Residential Homes, 1 Cromwell road, Risca, who died on January 12, 2022.

* Harding Evans, Newport, is looking for anyone with an interest in or a claim against the estate of Michael James Benjamin Madden (deceased), formerly of Danygraig House, Quantock Drive, Newport; Plot 16 Gaer Estate, Newport; and 2 Masefield Vale, Newport, who died on September 24, 2021.

* Roger James Clements and Partners, Newport, is looking for anyone with an interest in or a claim against the estate of Brian John Crocker (deceased), formerly of 60 Allt-yr-yn View, Newport, who died on July 2, 2021.

* Howells Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with an interest in or a claim against the estate of Rhoda Isitt (deceased), formerly of Rose Cottage, Parc Seymour, Caldicot, who died on November 24, 2022.

* Newport City Council has made an order to divert three lengths of public footpath 401/4 Nash as follows:

From point A for approximately 237m to point B to a new line running from point A for approximately 227m to point C, then continuing for about 9m to point B;

From point D for approximately 88m to point E and the for a further approximately 15m to point G, then for about 32m to point H and continuing for approximately 55m to point 5;

From point J for approximately 44m to point K to a new line running from point J for approximately 44m to point L, continuing for approximately 5m to point K.

A copy of the order and the map has been placed at the Civic Centre, Newport, and can be seen by appointment only, free of charge. Copies of the order and map can be bought for £2.

A digital copy of the order and map can be requested by emailing conveyancing@newport.gov.uk.