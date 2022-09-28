POLICE have appealed to the public for information following a reported gun threat at a Newport school.

St Julian's School was closed on Tuesday and armed police attended the site after a picture was shared on social media of a handgun and the message: "Don't come into school tomorrow."

Dean Curtis, headteacher at the secondary school, later confirmed staff had made the decision "to close the school for the safety of our students".

"Nobody was near or had entered the school with a weapon," he added.

"The situation arose solely due to this image and comments on social media."

Mr Curtis also said police investigating the gun post were "satisfied that it did not originate from the St Julian's community and is not a threat to our school".

St Julian's School reopened on Wednesday, but Gwent Police continues to investigate the incident, which caused alarm in the community.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed on Wednesday enquiries were ongoing.

This work includes attempting to identify the origin of the social media post.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200327527.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.