With an innovative and caring approach at the heart of the Excellence in Nursing Award, it seems only right that the South Wales Health & Care Awards prize should be sponsored by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales.

RCN Wales is the largest professional association and trade union for nurses, midwives, student nurses and healthcare support workers in the country.

They campaign on better pay and terms and conditions for its members, issues of concern to nurses and patients, influences health policies and promotes excellence in nursing practice.

RCN Wales believes that now, more than ever, nursing and nurses should be celebrated and is very proud to sponsor the Excellence in Nursing Award.

The honour recognises the contribution of a registered nurse who demonstrates an innovative and caring approach to their work, providing outstanding levels of commitment to patient care and putting the patient at the heart of what they do.

RCN Wales will be represented at Thursday night’s ceremony, hosted by Rougemont School in Newport.

“On behalf of RCN Wales, we are all incredibly proud to once again sponsor the Excellence in Nursing Award at the South Wales Health & Care Awards,” said Richard Jones MBE, chair of the RCN Wales board.

“It is a crucial time where the nursing workforce needs to be rewarded and valued significantly for the safety critical work they do every day during some of the most challenging times we have faced. “I want to wish all those nominated the very best of luck.”

