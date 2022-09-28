A COUNTRY house for sale is the star attraction in an historic village - because it comes with its own observatory.

The quaint bungalow is a former educational centre for star-gazers to visit to look at the clear night sky.

It was converted into a family home - and still has the observatory dome.

The house, which comes with three acres of land including sprawling gardens and woodland, is up for auction - at the not-so astronomical price of £585,000-plus.

The property is situated in the village of Trellech, Monmouthshire, which was once a bustling medieval city in the 13th century.

Gemma Vaughan, of auctioneers Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The property is arranged in such a way as it could be used as two separate dwellings.

"In total it offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two ensuites, two kitchens and two sizable reception rooms with a central courtyard.

"The former Observatory has now been converted into a spacious lounge with a domed and vaulted ceiling.

"The bungalow benefits from double glazing, oil fired central heating, three outbuildings and a carport. There is also further off road parking."

The Observatory goes up for sale online at the Paul Fosh Auctions which starts at 12pm on Tuesday, October 4 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, October 6.