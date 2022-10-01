SOME of the most picturesque bike rides in Wales have been voted among Europe's best by users of Instagram.

Sometimes the journey can be as exciting as the destination - and with searches for ‘best cycling holidays Europe’ increasing by 180 per cent in the past 12 months, getting on a bike can be the most enjoyable way of experiencing some of Europe’s most beautiful landscapes.

But where are the most picture-perfect cycling routes?

From Wales across to France and Spain, Comparethemarket has compiled a list of the top 20 most Instagrammed cycling routes across Europe as inspiration for your next cycling break.

The top 20 most Instagrammable cycling routes are as follows:

Wales boasts two routes in the top 20.

The Taff Trail in the capital and the Mawddach trail up near Dolgellau were both deemed Insta-worthy enough to make the list.

Taking the top spot wasthe Wild Atlantic Way on the Inishowen Peninsula in Ireland’s County Donegal.

At 1,600 miles in length, the coastal route winds across the breath-taking Irish West Coast. Dotted with spellbinding cliffs, towering bays and enigmatic islands, it’s no surprise that the cycling route attracts tourists from across the world who have snapped over 1.6 million posts under the hashtag #wildatlanticway.

