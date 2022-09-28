A SON conned his "loving" 84-year-old mother out of more than £26,000 while acting as her carer.

Jonathan Morgan, 54, from Cwmbran, frittered the money away on drugs after swindling Phyllis Morgan and took most of it from her bank account by making cashpoint withdrawals.

Cat Jones, prosecuting, said the defendant stole £26,420 over an eight-month period between August 1, 2021 and April 19, 2022.

His mother would have given him the money if only he had asked her, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Morgan, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, pleaded guilty to fraud with the offence committed in Newport.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said his client had been “heavily involved in drugs”.

His barrister told the court: “He wants to restore his relationship with her.”

The defendant has endured mental health problems and has suffered from anxiety and depression, Mr Roberts added.

Judge Niclas Parry told Morgan: “This case can be summed up in six words used by your mother, ‘How can a son do that?’

“She’s 84. She loved you, she would have helped you, but you abused that trust and one can only imagine the hurt that that disappointment caused her.

“This was repeated offending and it was wasteful.

“You didn’t spend the money on what you needed, you spent the money on what you wanted.”

The judge added: “But you pleaded guilty and I give you 25 per cent credit.

“Your previous convictions are very old.

“You have mental health problems, of that there can be no doubt.”

The judge said Morgan had already served the equivalent of a 10-month prison sentence.

The defendant was remanded in custody following his appearance at Newport Magistrates’ Court in April.

Judge Parry said that because Morgan had already served that time in jail and would lose his home if he spends more time in jail he was prepared to suspend his sentence.

The defendant was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years.

“There will be no requirements because the punishment has already been served – your first prison sentence,” Judge Parry said.

“But if you commit any further offences in the next two years then you know this matter will come back to visit you.”