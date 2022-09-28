A FORMER deputy chief constable of Gwent Police has been appointed to the top job at North Wales Police, becoming the first woman to hold that role in the force's history.

Amanda Blakeman is the new chief constable of North Wales Police, which was formed 48 years ago in 1974.

Ms Blakeman said she was "honoured to be appointed" after a police and crime panel held earlier this week.

"My thanks to the panel," she said.

"I am really looking forward to working with the many police officers and staff across North Wales very soon."

Ms Blakeman joined Gwent Police after serving with West Mercia Police.

She has worked against organised crime,headed public protection and worked with firearms units.

In 2017, Ms Blakeman was named deputy chief constable at West Mercia Police and received the same rank at Gwent Police.

Ms Blakeman joins North Wales Police from a police service which has recently become mired in controversy after the behind-closed-doors gross misconduct case carried out against three Gwent Police officers.

However, a spokesperson for the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner said: "Amanda Blakeman demonstrated during the recruitment process for her new role that she was the right candidate for the position of Chief Constable of North Wales Police and her outstanding achievements throughout her career in policing speak for themselves.

"Ms Blakeman was appointed as Independent Appropriate Authority with the IOPC investigating the incidents in question in Gwent prior to becoming Deputy Chief Constable and she continued in that role after joining the Force.

"Those investigations recently concluded and the officers involved have been dealt with appropriately and according to the rules in place.”