NEWPORT residents have until Friday to apply for the Welsh government £150 cost of living payment.

Newport City Council issued the deadline warning.

Welsh Government has announced that a £150 cost of living payment is to be made to all occupiers of properties that are in bands A, B, C and D, along with those that receive Council Tax Reduction, regardless of what band their property is in (A to I).

The £150 is not a rebate on the council tax bill, it is a payment to help with the rising cost of all utility bills.

Every household that qualifies will receive a payment, even if you don’t pay council tax because you receive council tax reduction.

There will be one payment per eligible household.

Empty properties and second homes are not eligible for a payment, only properties that were occupied on the February 15, 2022.

You will receive the payment into your bank account, it cannot be deducted from your council tax bill.

If you have not yet applied, and are eligible, you can find out more at the council website - newport.gov.uk/en/Council-Tax-Benefits/Welsh-Government-cost-of-living-support