A Gwent Police chief inspector has said that the Pillgwenlly area in Newport has seen a positive change in the past few years.
At a Newport City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 27, Chief Inspector John Davies told councillors: “Pill is a very different place to what it was a number of years ago.”
He added that “tremendous” partnership work had been taking place in the area near the city centre.
In August, Pill Carnival – an annual celebration of Newport’s art and music – took place, which CI Davies described as a “great success” from a police perspective.
Leader of the council, Jane Mudd, congratulated Gwent Police for its “positive policing” at recent events such as the carnival.
Despite the positive comments, the CI also revealed to councillors that begging remains an issue in the city centre.
Additionally, Gwent Police has seen an increase in violent crime in the East of Newport. CI Davies said this is being met with a multi-agency operation to deter young people from these issues.
CI Davies also said the police are targeting those who attend Pill for reasons linked to sexual exploitation.
