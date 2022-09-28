A MEMORIAL service for late Senedd Member Mohammad ‘Oscar’ Asghar was held in the Welsh Parliament.

Mr Asghar, the first ethic minority Member of the Senedd, represented South East Wales in the Welsh Parliament from 2007 until his death in June 2020.

The memorial was organised by his daughter Natasha Asghar, who now represents the same region in the Senedd.

First Minister Mark Drakeford, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, Darren Millar MS and Lord Nick Bourne were among those who paid tribute during the service.

Mark Drakeford shared a series of funny memories he holds of Mr Asghar and talked about Glamorgan Cricket Club – something the two bonded over in the Senedd.

Darren Millar read a poem called Life Lessons and Lord Nick Bourne gave an appreciation of Mr Asghar life.

Andrew RT Davies, who opened the memorial service, talked about Mr Asghar's generosity and kindness, his love for his family and deep faith.

The memorial also featured prayers from religious leaders of the Muslim, Jewish, Christian and Hindu faiths.

Mr Asghar's former staffer Joanna Markham shared some of her memories before reading a letter sent to the family from a constituent following Mr Asghar's, death expressing her gratitude for saving her from a forced marriage and noting the countless other women who he helped prior to and during his time as an MS.

Natasha Asghar MS told the audience: “I have given a lot of speeches and tributes in my life and by far I found this the hardest to put into words.

“It is clear from all the contributions today, all of your lovely messages, calls, and conversations over the past two years that Oscar was a lot of things to a lot of people.

“He was the first ethnic minority member of the Welsh Parliament, he was a friend, a colleague, a mentor, a pilot, an uncle, a husband, a father, an accountant, a brother, and alongside of all of those things he was just my dad.

“He loved being a politician and never took his position for granted. As a member here he knew he was in a position of privilege and always wanted to see people from diverse backgrounds enter the Welsh Parliament and he would be delighted to see more faces in various roles across the board today.

"However, I also know he would say we can do to better.”