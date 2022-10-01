Looking for a quick bite to eat in Newport? We've got you covered with these six popular street food venues.

Street food stalls are popping up all over Newport, at the market, events or even in local shopping centres.

This week we looked at some great street food stalls and small units in the city:

Little Steak Hut, Spytty Retail Park, Newport

This little gem located at Spytty Retail Park is very popular with hot steak being served from hut.

The Little Steak Hut sells tasty peppercorn steaks, cheese, and onion rolls, they have even introduced an Indian curry day on Saturday alongside their normal menu.

Matt Fredrickson, Owner of Little Steak Hut.

A reviewer on Facebook: “This is the best food for miles, I won’t get my burger or hot dog anywhere else, lovely gentleman brilliant service I highly recommend it to anybody visiting Newport.”

Opening hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am -3.30pm and Saturday 10am-3.30pm.

Tin Can Kitchen, Chartist Way, Rodgerstone, Newport.

This street food stall is the second place in Newport serving food from a shipping container, it even delivers piping hot food to your door.

Tin Can specialises in Louisiana style Cajun burgers, American style hot dogs and authentic Mexican recipe burritos made fresh to order.

The Tin can kitchen one of newports top places for street food

Customers can also visit the shipping container for take-away options also.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “The food was insanely good and at a reasonable price, staff were friendly and its definitely worth the drive.”

JC’s Kitchen, Friars Walk, Newport

This pop-up street food stall is located near the lifts in Friars Walk and has become a permanent edition to Newport City Centre.

JC’s Kitchen sells delicious barbecued British street food with a Filipino fusion.

Popular food items sold include Bubble & Squeak, loaded fries, 12” Tortilla Wrap with Salad.

Newsquest

JC's Kitchen street food stall at Friars Walk

Chicken or 8oz Rump Steak can be selected as extras with a vegetarian option of Stir-Fried Egg Noodles with vegetables.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “Its really nice food, and the chicken is so nice, I would highly recommend if you liked Filipino food.”

Dirty Gnocchi, Newport Market, Newport

This street food stall in Newport Market’s food court, sells authentic italian street food such as deep-fried gnocchi, Modern italian street food, and delicious fresh pasta.

The business also has a mobile Dirty Gnocchi Street food truck, to bring street food to festivals or for event caterings.

Newsquest

Dirty Gnocchi stall at Newport Market food court.

The most popular item a giant cheese wheel, which they use to infuse pasta dishes on.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “It is absolutely amazing, without a doubt the best Gnocchi I have ever had I will be returning for more in the future.”

Al Forno, Chartist Way, Rogerstone, Newport

This street food stall is the second business to serve food from a shipping container and is run by the same men who brought Newport Tin Can Kitchen.

Al Forno, serve delicious italian stone baked pizzas and have recently introduced a new wing bar, that sells 7, 14 or 21 classic bone-in or boneless chicken wings with a choice of dips.

Pixabay

Al Forno serve italian pizzas at their street food stall. Picture: Pixabay

They also sell mouth-watering sides such as loaded fries, chicken bites and garlic bread.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “It’s the best pizza I have ever had for a long time, the taste was supreme I will be returning again.”

Ducks Burger Van, Frederick Street, Newport

The burger van is in pill on just off Frederick Street nestled in near the Kings Parade industrial estate.

Ducks serve a range of different foods such as burgers, breakfast rolls, Salad Rolls, Chips with sides and breakfast trays.

Google Maps

Ducks Burger van in pill sells many delicious food items. Picture: Google

Their special is a Hot roast served in a big roll with salad, onions, and stuffing for just £2.80.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “It has great food and great service with brilliant banter, its amazing value for money so I will eat there again.”

Chef Read Catering, Usk Way, Newport

This award-winning mobile catering unit is located on the old market site on Usk Way, who recently won an award for Best Caterer for 2022.

Not only do they cater all sorts of events, but they also serve a range of different food such as Burgers, Rump Steak with peppered or garlic seasoning.

Victoria Read, Owner of Chef Read catering company.

They also sell Chicken tikka with red onions and mint yoghurt and salt and pepper chilli chicken balls with Chinese curry sauce served with chips served to order ready for collection only.

A reviewer on Facebook said: “The food is fresh and tasty, with lots of choices on the menu with good prices and good portions and lovely staff it is highly recommended.”