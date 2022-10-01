THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, drink driving, assault and theft.

We look at their cases.

Matthew Brown

Matthew Brown

A dog breeder was caught with cocaine and cannabis worth £11,000 and nearly £12,000 in cash when police raided his home.

Matthew Brown, 38, from Tredegar, tried to claim the drugs were all for his own personal use and that the money came from rearing dogs.

Officers found 65g of cocaine, 434g of cannabis and £11,970 in notes following a search of his home in July.

Brown was jailed for four years.

MORE NEWS: Cheating boyfriend threatened to kill ex after she ended their relationship

Matthew Barnes

Matthew Barnes

Matthew Barnes fractured a policewoman’s nose after he headbutted her while high on magic mushrooms.

The former soldier broke her glasses by repeatedly punching the officer in the face during a brutal assault.

Barnes, 37, formerly of Ebbw Vale, was locked up for 16 months.

READ MORE: Son scammed his own ‘loving’ mother out of £26k to buy drugs

Liam Dalton

Liam Dalton

Drug dealer Liam Dalton was caught with cocaine and cannabis during a police crackdown on illegal electric bikes in Newport.

The 27-year-old was spotted by officers riding a “high-powered” electric bike during an operation in the city over the summer.

After he was followed and arrested he was found to be carrying drugs with a combined potential street value of £1,290 and £360 cash.

Dalton, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was jailed for three years and six months.

MORE NEWS: Teenager accused of killing golfer appears in court

Amir Khan

Amir Khan

A serial drink driver led police on a high-speed chase through residential streets when he was three times the limit.

Amir Khan, 28, racked up his sixth conviction for drink driving when he was caught in Newport on August 29 after attending the Pill Carnival.

The defendant was also banned from driving at the time and subject to a suspended prison sentence for drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Khan was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for five years and seven months and he must pass an extended test if he wants to drive legally again.

Lee John Symonds

A disqualified driver was jailed after being caught behind the wheel by the police yet again.

Lee John Symonds, 40, from Newport, was already banned when he was spotted flouting a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

The defendant’s latest offence involved him driving a Ford Transit van on The Coldra in Newport on July 22, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Symonds was locked up for six months and banned from driving for five years following his release from custody.

Andrew Evans

Andrew Evans

A shoplifter who relentlessly targets supermarkets in Newport city centre is back behind bars after his latest crime spree.

Andrew Evans persistently steals “valuable” food to sell off at knockdown prices to help fund his heroin addiction, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The 38-year-old was banned from the city centre last November after a two-year criminal behaviour order was placed on him.

Evans, of Rudry Street, Newport, was jailed for 14 months