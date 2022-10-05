An author from Barry has released a second book revealing lost stories from the history and folklore in the area.

Two years ago, Graham Loveluck-Edwards released his first book ‘Legends and Folklore of Bridgend and the Vale' for a bit of fun during lockdown and sold more than 3,000 copies.

The first book was about the story of the 18th century, the ship wreckers of Dunraven, a mass murdering highwayman - Cap Coch, the pirates and smugglers of Barry Island, Sully, Aberthaw and Porthcawl, and the lost city of Kenfig.

After positive reviews of his first book, he has written a second book titled 'More Legends and Folklore of Barry, Bridgend, and the Vale' as sequel.

Mr Loveluck-Edwards was delighted that readers were enjoying his first book.

Graham loveluck-Edwards

The second book was released last thursday,tells more folklore tales of the Vale of Glamorgan Picture: Graham Loveluck Edwards

He said: “One bit of feedback I got a lot of after the publication of the first book, was people saying they had no idea there were so many stories about the old county of Glamorgan."

The new book contains fascinating chapters in South Wales local history which are examined, along with myths, legends, folklore, and ghost stories.

There are mythical beasts from South Wales folklore such as the witch of Wenvoe who turned a Cadoxton man into a werewolf.

The book also talks about Gwrach-Y-Rhybin who terrified visitors to the castles at St Donats, Cardiff, Kenfig and Beaupre.

It also features scandals that rocked our counties in their day, such as the imposter of St Donats and how the castle passed out of the hands of Stradlings in dubious circumstance.

The book explores how and why the Tuberville’s made themselves seem more ‘Welsh’ and the crop of notorious local outlaws, their exploits, and the fate which befell them.

It is full of embellishments, sensationalism, and flair, but all firmly within the context of history, and the real people and events that comprise it.

Barry, Dinas Powys, Llantwit Major, Cowbridge, Porthcawl, Maesteg, Bridgend, Llantrisant and Cardiff all feature in the book as it explores hair-raising things reported on your doorstep.

‘More Legends and folklore of Barry, Bridgend and the Vale’ is published by Candy Jar books in Cardiff and retails at £12.99.

The book is also available on Amazon and at many bookshops as well as direct from the author at a discounted price.

For more information or to buy a copy visit www.grahamloveluckedwards.com