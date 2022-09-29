Plans to expand Trinity Fields School are expected to go ahead – but a rugby pitch threatened by the expansion will be spared.

Original plans, approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet in April 2021, would have seen the special needs school, in Ystrad Mynach, expanded onto the adjacent council-owned rugby pitch.

Those plans would have seen Penallta RFC, which plays on that pitch, being given a new playing field near Sue Noake leisure centre – which drew fierce opposition due to ongoing sewage issues on the site.

The original development decision would have cost £12.5 million.

After becoming council leader earlier this year, Cllr Sean Morgan announced the local authority was looking at alternative plans for the school.

Now, subject to the Cabinet’s approval, the school expansion will go ahead, but it will be expanded onto its car park instead of the rugby field.

The proposed two-storey expansion includes ten classrooms and extra facilities.

At the meeting, the Cabinet member for Education, Carol Andrews, said: “Over the years the school has established an excellent reputation as a provider of education to our most vulnerable learners, many of whom have a wide range of learning difficulties and physical and medical needs.”

In 2019, the school was awarded five “excellent” judgements following an Estyn inspection.

The council’s report which was presented to the education scrutiny committee on Monday, September 16, did state that some aspects of the original development will no longer be delivered.

This means a new pool, hall, therapy room, designated family room, sports pitch or outdoor sensory room will not be provided in the proposed expansion.

Councillors were told that around £7 million is expected to be spent on the expansion, but this is subject to material costs.

The report also revealed that it is likely the council will need to build another special school to meet the “ever-increasing demand” for places.

Councillors on the scrutiny committee voted to back the proposed plans. A final decision will be made by Cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday, October 5.

Caerphilly’s Member of Senedd, Hefin David, said: “It is very good to see that the council have found a way to expand the school and save the pitch and wider green spaces in Ystrad Mynach.

“This is a tribute to the work of the leader of council, Cllr Sean Morgan and his cabinet. They have listened to the concerns of those who need expanded additional learning needs provision whilst ensuring that existing leisure areas remain unaffected.”