SHOPKEEPERS and other small business owners are facing bills amounting to thousands of pounds following changes to a rate relief scheme.

From April this year the Welsh Government has only allowed 50 per cent rate relief on non domestic rates, meaning businesses that didn’t have to pay anything towards their business rates must now pay at least 50 per cent.

Councillors in Monmouthshire have now agreed to write to Rebecca Evans the Welsh local government and finance minister calling for a review of the Retail, Leisure, and Hospitality Rate Relief Scheme.

Independent Group leader, Councillor Frances Taylor, who brought a motion calling for the county council to lobby Cardiff Bay on the issue said ministers had been planning a review of business rates before the pandemic.

That was put on hold and most businesses were given full rate relief as the government moved to support traders during the lockdown.

But Cllr Taylor said many have been shocked to now find they have to pay bills amounting to thousands of pounds and that business owners, in Magor, had been contacting her.

“In March this year I got a huge amount of messages asking what on earth is happening as they would have been in receipt of small business rates relief previously. Those who would not have paid a non domestic rates bill are facing bills for the first time.”

She said businesses who had to pay 50 per cent this year will face demands for 100 per cent payments next March while also struggling with rising energy prices and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

She said: “This is just not the time to be asking small businesses to make these payments.”

The proposal was seconded by Conservative councillor for Llangybi Fawr, Fay Bromfield, who said: “The minister should rule out any increase in business rates in her forthcoming budget. A rise is detrimental not just for our county but the whole of Wales and Monmouthshire County Council should lead the response to this. If we don’t act now to save businesses there won’t be any left.”

Her Conservative colleague, Gobion Fawr councillor, Alistair Neill suggested the council should also write to all 21 other Welsh local authorities to seek their support for a review and rates freeze.

Cllr Maureen Powell (Conservative, Pen y Fal ward) said: “We don’t want to see the towns full of empty shops because the people couldn’t pay their rates.”

The council’s Labour leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby who represents Llanelly Hill, said she supported the motion. She said: “Prior to my changing jobs recently I was a small business. We are not just a county of small business but a country, 95 per cent of businesses in Wales are small and medium sized businesses.”

Cabinet member for resources, Cllr Rachel Garrick, said she would consider the request for a suggested rates freeze when writing the letter on behalf of the council.