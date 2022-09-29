Nuffield Health Cardiff and Vale Hospitals have been working to make the nation “fitter, healthier, happier and stronger” for more than 60 years.

During that time, they have also supported good causes and events like the South Wales Health & Care Awards, which take place at Rougemont School tonight.

Nuffield Health, the UK’s largest healthcare charity, is sponsoring the Health Campaigner of the Year prize, one of 16 awards to be handed out in Newport.

”For the third year running, Nuffield Health Cardiff and Vale Hospitals is delighted to sponsor the South Wales Health & Care Awards,” said interim hospital director and matron Melanie Webber Maybank.

“We would like to wish all the contenders the very best of luck in the 2022 awards.”

With two independent hospitals in Cardiff Bay and the Vale of Glamorgan, and gyms in Bridgend and Cwmbran, the company provides a complete network of health and wellbeing services to help make and keep people healthy.

Nuffield Health supports local causes and provides free educational information evenings for patients and healthcare partners.

“Personalised self-pay care packages are available for patients, with the option of interest-free credit, so you don’t necessarily have to pay up front all at once,” said a spokesperson.

“This means you don’t have to be in a health insurance scheme to get an opinion from a private specialist or to access our independent hospital facilities.

“We achieve this through our industry-leading UK network of 37 award-winning hospitals, 114 fitness and wellbeing centres, medical centres and workplace wellbeing facilities.

“We believe that the best healthcare should help prevent illness by looking after mind and body.”

For more information on Nuffield Health, visit nuffieldhealth.com.