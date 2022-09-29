FOOTAGE of a violent thug attacking a hotel receptionist in a savage and unprovoked assault has been released.

Joshua Leatherland, 23, punched Thundiyil Abraham before stamping on his head during the sickening episode at the Ibis hotel in Newport over the summer.

The defendant, jailed last year for a shocking attack on a policewoman, lunged at Mr Abraham after being told they were fully booked.

Joshua Leatherland

Leatherland had demanded a room and became incensed when he heard there were no vacancies.

The hotel worker had to be taken to hospital after suffering multiple injuries which included a hairline fracture to a rib.

The defendant also turned on a woman he was with and shoved her to the floor after she pleaded with him not to stamp on Mr Abraham.

Leatherland, of Coniston Close, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assaulting by beating.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

The footage was released by the CPS after Mr Abraham wanted it made public.