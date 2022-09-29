Netflix is looking for a young actor to play Prince Harry in The Crown’s next series.
The casting was shared on Facebook by British Youth Music Theatre – BYMT which details exactly what Netflix is looking for.
If you’re interested in applying for the role, here’s how you can.
How to apply for Prince Harry acting role in The Crown’s new series
Netflix’s casting director for The Crown, Robert Sterne, is looking for someone who has “a strong physical resemblance” to Prince Harry aged 16-20 years old, the poster in the social media post explains.
The Facebook post details what you need to do when applying.
You’ll need to:
- Send an email with the subject title as ‘THE CROWN CASTING CALL – HARRY’
- Include your name, age, date of birth, where you’re based and a selfie that shows what you currently look like
- Explain where you heard about the casting call for this role
- If you are under the age of 18, you will need to get a parent or guardian for permission to apply and add their contact details to your email submission
- Include a video of yourself talking about something you love doing. The video should be no longer than 30 seconds and will need to show a close-up head and shoulders shot of you in good natural lighting. Start the video by saying your full name, age and height.
The video can be from your mobile phone or i-movie or android equivalent.
Applicants will need to send the email to casting@robertsterne.co.uk
The deadline for applications is Friday, October 14 at 6pm. Good luck!
