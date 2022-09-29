A ROAD was closed late on Wednesday night after a fire at a garage in Argoed.
The fire, which was first reported at 8.16pm on Wednesday, September 28, closed the B4511 between Argoed and Markham.
The fire was severe enough that South Wales Fire and Resuce Service advised residents to keep doors and windows shut.
Multiple crews, including ones from Tredegar and Aberbargoed, attended the incident.
The fire was extinguished by 10.08pm.
A spokeswoman from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 8.16pm on Wednesday, September 28, we received reports of a garage fire in Argoed.
"Multiple crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire using specialist equipment.
"The incident concluded at approximately 10.08pm."
Gwent Police confirmed on social media that the road was reopened by 10.26pm.
