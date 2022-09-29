A popular pub and restaurant in Barry will close its doors for good this weekend after fourteen years in business under the current owners.

The Six Bells in Penmark will close its doors after struggling with rising costs caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The pub announced its closure on social media but will continue to trade until Sunday when they will close their doors.

In a Facebook statement it read: “It is with a heavy heart that James and the team must announce the closure of The Six Bells

“We have made the impossibly difficult decision to close our doors, due to the rise costs, bills, and economy we are in.

“We want to thank you for the many years we have spent with you, celebrating weddings, birthdays, christenings, wakes, new menus, new chefs, fun, laughter, and friendly faces.

“This week opening hours will change slightly, to be open as much as possible to welcome you all into our pub and restaurant for the last week.

“Please dine with us this week as we would love to be able to say goodbye for now, hopefully the future will see us together again.”

The cost-of-living crisis has impacted many businesses across the country, as bills and living costs continue to rise.

The news has been met with great sadness by the local community with many devastated by the closure.

Monika Jones, from Barry, said: “James I am so sorry to hear this news, I met you the day you bought the Six Bells and you have worked hard to improve and beautify the venue.

“We have loved coming to you all these years, and having our special occasions with you, it’s not fair that good businesses are going under, best wishes to you and your staff, you will be missed enormously.”

Phillip Rogal, Barry added: “For fourteen years, James and the staff have not only run the pub, but also contributed to village life by supporting the village hall and our community activities.

“The pub is always the heart of the village, it will be so sad to see this go the current team provided stability and made it a welcome place for a quick pint or excellent meal, thank you very much.”