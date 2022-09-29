A DRUG dealer not long released from prison recruited his girlfriend to help him sell cocaine and cannabis on the streets of Gwent.

Liam Caddick-Cairns, 25, and Tiffany Taylor, also 25, were arrested after plainclothes police caught them selling to addicts in Cwmbran.

The pair were pulled over in a black Vauxhall Insignia car with cocaine and cannabis found inside the vehicle with a potential value of £255.

Caddick-Cairns gave a false name to officers after he told them he was called Alex de Groot.

Taylor handed her iPhone to police but refused to give them her PIN.

Emma Harris, prosecuting, said: “Upon arrest, Mr Caddick-Cairns said, ‘It’s got nothing to do with her, it’s all me – it’s her phone and my SIM.’”

The iPhone contained “text bomb” drug related messages offering cocaine and cannabis for sale.

When she was interviewed, Taylor told detectives she knew her boyfriend Caddick-Cairns was a drug dealer.

“She said they had been in a relationship for approximately four months and that he did not have a phone of his own so would use hers,” Miss Harris told Cardiff Crown Court.

“She was aware he would send messages offering drugs for sale and she said she would drive him around in order to drop drugs off and turned a blind eye to what was going.”

Caddick-Cairns, from Newport, was arrested after being released on licence halfway through a 32-month jail sentence for selling 94 per cent crack cocaine in the city.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Taylor admitted possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on June 21.

Andrew Twomlow, representing Caddick-Cairns, said his client found himself homeless after being release from prison.

The defendant found himself sucked back into drug dealing.

“He had no funds and nothing to live on,” Mr Twomlow added.

It was said in mitigation for Taylor that she had no previous convictions and could be rehabilitated within the community.

Judge Shomon Khan jailed Caddick-Cairns for four years.

Taylor, of Windsor Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was jailed for 21 months, suspended for 18 months.

She was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £187 victim surcharge.

Caddick-Cairns, now of Morlais Street, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.