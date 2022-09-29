Children’s toy retailer, Toys R Us has returned just in time for Christmas after announcing “we’re back!” on its website.

The retail giant, which closed all of its UK stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy, has relaunched itself with a new online marketplace.

The e-commerce site will return to what made it famous and sell toys ranging from puzzles, remote control vehicles, dress-up costumes, and crafts.

It’s that time of year… it’s #GeoffreysHotToyList! Geoffrey 🦒 selected some of the hottest toys coming out this holiday season. Take a closer look at the top ten and learn more: https://t.co/J5WCuDvx3H 🎥 🎁 #toysrus #ToysRUsAtMacys @Macys pic.twitter.com/nT1z07Ha8I — Toys"R"Us (@ToysRUs) September 26, 2022

READ MORE: Toys R Us to close ALL stores - Here is what is happening to your outlet

READ MORE: Toys 'R' Us appears to update its UK website - and fans are excited

Toys R Us sells thousands of must-have toys from over 100 brands like Lego and will provide free next-day delivery for orders over £20.

On its website, the company said: “We're back! We can't wait to develop and grow with you and your loved ones, over the coming weeks, months and years!"

The company’s Chief Executive and Managing Director, Louis Mittoni, said: "Toys R Us and Babies R Us are much-loved brands in the UK, and our teams have described this as 'returning home', not just a relaunch."

Why are Toys R Us making a UK return?

Recently, Toys R Us signed an agreement with WHP Global to lead a revival of the brand in the UK after closing hundreds of stores globally in 2018.

The company has decided to focus on online shopping rather than in-store purchases and hopes to do well going into Christmas.

Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global’s chairman, said: "Toys 'R' Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25-plus countries generating over US$2 billion a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for both the US and UK markets."

Why did Toys R Us close?

Toys R Us first launched in 1985 and became the first children’s toy supermarket in the world but by 2017, the company went into bankruptcy after reaching debts of more than £3.5 billion.