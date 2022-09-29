A DRUG dealer was jailed after a McDonald’s bag full of heroin and crack cocaine was dumped on a man’s drive during a police chase.

Dalton Raffell, 21, had jumped out of a Skoda Octavia car being followed by Gwent Police’s Sergeant Daniel Wise on suspicion of speeding.

Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant was then hunted down and bitten by a police dog in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly before being arrested.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said: “One of the officers that attended was police dog handler PC Gareth James with police dog Mink.

“The dog was able to pick up a scent from the vehicle and track where Sergeant Wise had seen the first male ran from the vehicle from the bottom of Tan y Bryn.

“Dalton Raffell was tracked and found hiding in some bushes.

“This defendant ran when he saw the police officer and the dog.

“Despite being ordered to stop he continued to run across gardens into the darkness.”

Mr Gobir added: “The dog continued to search and scan the gardens in the darkness and Mr Raffell was found again.

“He said he would give up. At that stage the officer was in the process of arresting him when he became very nervous and fidgety and began walking quickly.

“He then sprinted away and was clearly trying to get away to hide evidence so the police dog was released.

“The dog detained the defendant at the bottom of the embankment with a bite.”

The defendant was handcuffed and found with 83 wraps of crack cocaine and £1,810 in cash.

“The following morning a resident who lives near to where Mr Raffell had been detained found a McDonalds’ bag on his drive,” Mr Gobir told the court.

“This was handed to the police.

“The bag contained a clear bag containing 20g of heroin, a clear bag containing 25.1g of crack cocaine and a set of scales.”

Raffell, of Mostyn Road, Ely, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He also admitted money laundering and possession of cannabis.

The offences were committed on October 30, 2020.

The court was told that the defendant, who was represented by Derrick Gooden, is about to become a father.

Judge Richard Williams jailed Raffell for four years and six months.