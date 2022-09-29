A DOG rescue centre near Crymych have had to restrict their numbers after being ‘almost over-run’ by abandoned Collies during the Covid lockdowns.

Diane Hart, founder of the Border Collie Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Pentre Galar, said her small staff had been ‘working at full-stretch’ to cope with dogs whose owners did not want them anymore.

“During the last lockdown we had 135 dogs brought in,” she told the Tivy-Side. “We were averaging around thirty dogs a month at one point – and they were all under one year old.

“The number of abandoned dogs coming in has been so great that we’ve had to close our doors – we were finding we just did not have enough time to carry out dog rehabilitation every day.

“Collie pups are adorable to look at and because the breed is widely available breeders were just spewing out puppies.

“What was happening was that a lot of people stuck at home in lockdown were buying Collies to help entertain their children.

“The trouble is Collies are working dogs who need a fair amount of attention – they’re not like Labradors, for instance.”

Diane Hart says the centre has been forced to close its doors. PICTURE: Border Collie Rescue and Rehab Centre.

Diane, who established the centre in 2018 after four decades’ experience in the field, added some dog-lovers were simply unaware how much work was required training a collie.

“And you certainly shouldn’t have them in a house full of screaming children,” she said.

“The message we put out is that if you’re thinking of buying a dog you really have to investigate the breed first.”