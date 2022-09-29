A new high-tech nightclub is set to open in Newport city centre next month in a bid to bring more nightlife to the city.

Vibez Superclub will open on the former site of the Breeze Night Club which closed its doors earlier this month.

The new venue will be opened by the owner of Breeze nightclub, Jack Bannister, who hopes to bring an 'out-out nightclub' to Newport with DJ’s, live music and impressive technology.

He said: “The main reason for the opening the night club is that there is not enough of them in Newport, and I want to bring that back.

Jack Bannister

Jack Bannister owner of breeze, is turning into Vibes supernight club to bring more nightlife to the city. Picture: Jack Bannister

“Even though there is a cost-of-living crisis, people still like to go out and let their hair down we are going to take that chance and make it as affordable as possible.

“We are having one long bar across the back wall, where the kitchen area is, most of our money will be going towards a state-of-the-art sound system, lighting rig, neon signs and stage screens.

“We have chosen one which is predominant in London, as with the lighting system we can change to any colour we want across the club.

“For events coming up like Hallowe'en we would change from our themed lighting of icy blue and purple to black/orange and when Wales play, we would change it to red.”

The new night club will have two soundproofed floors of music for people to enjoy, downstairs will play commercial music along with club classics and R&B while upstairs will feature house, dance, and techno music.

Renovation works are already underway to transform the venue. Video: FM Plastering and Building - Freddie Mears

The two rooms will also feature booths which can be booked in a package deal at a reasonable price for people to enjoy their experience.

Mr Banister added: “We are trying to get the venue spot on before the opening, our Hallowe'en event the following evening will have unbelievable lighting set.

“As the world-cup and Autumn internationals events are coming up, we are going to do something different instead of just opening and showing the games. We are going to make it an event.

“We are going to have decorations, and with our new LED video wall being installed we can create a fan zone culture, as they give off hell of an image and adds to the experience.

“Inflatable flags, footballs and colours will be used to make it visually appealing too, and we are going all out to try and make nights in the future appealing.

“It will be a unique selling point for Newport as we can change the concept of the club with the touch of a button.”

Vibez Superclub

Exclusive launch party to celebrate opening 28th October. Picture: Vibez Nightclub

Vibez Superclub will have a selection of drinks and cocktails and will open to the public on Friday 28th October.

Mr Banister added: ““It’s something Newport hasn’t got, and we are making it a modern 21st century nightclub and it’s what the people want.

“I am excited and positive about it; I am mildly confident that it will do well, and I think it will work well as it will be the place to be.”