Scenic drive car park in Cwmcarn has been closed since June meaning those with mobility issues are unable to access the lake.
Currently, the only access to the lake is via the floor above the car park – visitors then have to walk down the side of the mountain towards the lake.
Jane Laurence, Cwmcarn resident said: “It’s not fair for disabled people to miss out on access to the lake.
“I normally drive down to the lake to walk my dog and meet a lot of disabled and elderly people who now can’t get there.
“It’s only accessible if your mobile and can walk.
Barriers across scenic drive car park picture: Jane Laurence
“They’ve cut down some beautiful old trees – there’s no one working on it at the moment but they’ve left barriers up.
“Previously, there were trees lying in the road.”
Caerphilly council anticipate that the works should be completed by November.
A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council said: “The car park is currently closed as part of enhancement works to the lake at the site, as well as improvements to the actual car park itself.”
