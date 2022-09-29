GWENT Police are looking for a man who failed to appear in court in March.

David Morris, 39, from Pyle, was charged with: perverting the course of justice, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

He did not appear at Merthyr Crown Court on Thursday, March 31, so a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Morris has links to Gwent, specifically Aberbargoed, Blackwood and Caerphilly.

If someone has any information on Morris' whereabouts, then call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2100317209.

To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.