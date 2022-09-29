GWENT Police are looking for a man who failed to appear in court in March.
David Morris, 39, from Pyle, was charged with: perverting the course of justice, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.
He did not appear at Merthyr Crown Court on Thursday, March 31, so a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Morris has links to Gwent, specifically Aberbargoed, Blackwood and Caerphilly.
If someone has any information on Morris' whereabouts, then call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2100317209.
To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here