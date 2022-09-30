A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ROISIN BARKER, 24, of Bryn Owain, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the B4600 Nantgarw Road on March 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE DOHERTY, 29, of Stevenson Court, Rogerstone, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing keys and criminal damage on September 21.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs, £50 compensation and £26 surcharge.

DAVID ANTHONY FONTANELLA, 37, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on June 9, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE JONES, 52, of Aneurin Rise, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL GRANDIN, 49, of Austin Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Pen-Y-Cae, Mornington Meadows, on March 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHANIE KING, 30, of Meadow Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.