Plans for a new Burger King restaurant in Caerphilly town centre have been refused.

In May, a planning application was submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to change the Game store in Castle Court Shopping Centre into the fast-food chain.

Cardiff-based planning consultancy Turley submitted the application on behalf of the applicant, Signal RPII.

Planning officers have refused the application because there are already five food and drink facilities in Castle Court Shopping Centre.

It currently has a Costa, Greggs, Gatehouse – in addition to Fablas and Gareth Coffee, which are coming soon.

Under its planning conditions, the shopping centre has a limit on the amount of food and drink shops it can host.