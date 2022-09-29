Plans for a new Burger King restaurant in Caerphilly town centre have been refused.
In May, a planning application was submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to change the Game store in Castle Court Shopping Centre into the fast-food chain.
Cardiff-based planning consultancy Turley submitted the application on behalf of the applicant, Signal RPII.
Planning officers have refused the application because there are already five food and drink facilities in Castle Court Shopping Centre.
It currently has a Costa, Greggs, Gatehouse – in addition to Fablas and Gareth Coffee, which are coming soon.
Under its planning conditions, the shopping centre has a limit on the amount of food and drink shops it can host.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here