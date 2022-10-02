House prices in Monmouthshire have soared by an average of over £9,000 in the month of July, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in July 2022 average house prices in Monmouthshire reached £350,852.

This was up from £341,288 in June, representing over a 2.8 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 15.4 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Monmouthshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £507,580 from £494,535 in June

- Up to £507,580 from £494,535 in June Semi-detached houses - Up to £291,618 from £283,102 in June

- Up to £291,618 from £283,102 in June Terraced houses - Up to £237,396 from £230,616 in June

- Up to £237,396 from £230,616 in June Flats - Up to £171,285 from £166,588 in June

How do Monmouthshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Monmouthshire to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £292,118 in July.

In cash terms, the average house price in July was £39,157 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 15.5 per cent in July 2022. Prices were up by 2.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Monmouthshire are the most expensive for average house prices.