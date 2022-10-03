House prices in Caerphilly have gone up by an average of over £6,000 in the month of July, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in July 2022 average house prices in Caerphilly reached £186,215.

This was up from £180,199 in June, representing a 3.3 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 13.6 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Caerphilly here.

How much have house prices increased in Caerphilly?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £304,137 from £295,525 in June

- Up to £304,137 from £295,525 in June Semi-detached houses - Up to £185,204 from £179,056 in June

- Up to £185,204 from £179,056 in June Terraced houses - Up to £152,878 from £147,762 in June

- Up to £152,878 from £147,762 in June Flats - Up to £103,788 from £100,697 in June

How do Caerphilly house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Caerphilly is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £292,118 in July.

In cash terms, the average house price in July was £39,157 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 15.5 per cent in July 2022. Prices were up by 2.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Caerphilly are the most expensive for average house prices.