House prices in Blaenau Gwent have gone up by an average of over £1,000 in the month of July, according to figures from the Land Registry.

Blaenau Gwent is one of the cheapest areas to buy a property in the UK despite this month's increase in prices.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in July 2022 average house prices in Blaenau Gwent reached £132,155.

This was up from £130,489 in June, representing over a 1.3 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 20.0 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Blaenau Gwent?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £226,197 from £224,129 in June

- Up to £226,197 from £224,129 in June Semi-detached houses - Up to £148,707 from £146,719 in June

- Up to £148,707 from £146,719 in June Terraced houses - Up to £119,680 from £118,093 in June

- Up to £119,680 from £118,093 in June Flats - Up to £71,498 from £70,812 in June

How do Blaenau Gwent house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Blaenau Gwent is still far below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £292,118 in July.

In cash terms, the average house price in July was £39,157 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 15.5 per cent in July 2022. Prices were up by 2.0 per cent month on month.

