A SYSTEM of phosphate offsetting has been raised as a potential solution to a ban on new housing in Monmouth intended to protect the river Wye.

Monmouthshire County Council has said no new housing or employment sites will be planned along the Wye, north of Bigsweir Bridge, including Monmouth due to tighter restrictions imposed by Natural Resources Wales to reduce phosphates entering the protected river.

A revised local development plan, including a reduced target of between 1,460 and 2,000 new homes with 50 per cent of them being affordable, was endorsed by the full council at its meeting on Tuesday, September 27.

The planning blueprint runs through until 2033 and sets out where in the county development should take place.

But Cllr Jayne McKenna, who represents the Mitchel Troy and Trellech United ward, asked why a phosphate offsetting system being developed upstream in Herfordshire isn’t being used, which could allow new housing in Monmouth.

The Conservative said: “I’m concerned at the ceasing of development in Monmouth and believe this will cause a demographic imbalance in the county.

“In Herefordshire they are creating wetlands to remove phosphates and developing a new phosphate credits system. Developers buy wetlands and credits to offset phosphates in the same way companies plant trees to offset their carbon.

“Why are we not putting similar measures in place so we can tackle housing need, homelessness and social inequality?”

Cllr Catrin Maby, the Labour cabinet member for the environment, said Welsh Water is working with Herefordshire council to address phosphate issues upstream but warned “it is a slow process.”

She said Natural Resources Wales has issued advice on achieving “phosphate neutrality” but reminded councillors “we have to go further than neutrality and have to reduce phosphates as well.”

But she said she was unsure about an offsetting scheme: “Credits to achieve phosphate neutrality, for me, is a bit of a red herring. NRW have issued guidance, it doesn’t need commercial activity around it.”

Cllr Paul Griffiths, the council’s deputy leader who is responsible for the development plan, said he also felt agricultural pollution needs to be addressed upstream but said: “That is not always in our hands”.

Council officer Mark Hand said though no sites in Monmouth will be included in the planning blueprint “aspiration sites” in Monmouth could be earmarked should development become possible over the next 11 years but they cannot be relied on to meet the housing figures.

The council will next be updated on the plan in December when it will go out for public consultation.

Cllr Francis Taylor, leader of the Independent Group, suggested a consultation should be delayed until January 2023 and said: “I’m not happy to go out to consultation in December, it’s a terrible time to consult.”