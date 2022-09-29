A FOOTPATH that had allowed walkers to stroll through a school grounds has been diverted.

Torfaen Borough Council has confirmed that a new footpath, to replace the one which ran through the grounds of Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllw, in Pontypool, has been created.

It replaces the previous route and has been diverted away from the school entrance further along Folly Road in Trevethin. The path now runs north along the eastern boundary of the new primary school, before joining a fenced off path at the top of the school site.

The change has been brought about to address concerns for the safety of pupils at the school and, the council says, to protect the interests of members of public using the route.

The authority also says walkers will be “pleased” the new path has less of a gradient while new planting has also been put in place.

Meanwhile ongoing construction works at the Pontypool and New Inn train station has resulted in the temporary closure of a public footpath at Panteg.

The council has agreed the path, that runs for 274 metres in a north-easterly direction from Coed-y-Canddo Road, can be closed on safety grounds from Wednesday, September 28.

The closure will last for six months or until the works have been completed and there are no alternative routes available to the public.