Senior councillors have approved plans to spend £9 million on temporary accommodation to address existing pressures on housing.

On Monday, September 26, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet approved the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) which aims to deliver 75 homes.

The scheme hopes to address current and future temporary accommodation pressures, by providing homes for those facing homelessness.

At the meeting, head of housing, Nick Taylor-Williams, said: “It will increase our stock and our ability to house that cohort.”

The temporary accommodation scheme includes the development of 40 modular homes. It is expected these will be split up into five sites across the county borough.

Mr Taylor-Williams told the councillors: “You have to get the idea of a shipping container out of your heads.”

Empty properties and private homes are also going to be utilised under the TACP.

The report presented to Cabinet stated: “These homes should provide a solid basis for people to ‘get on with their lives’, support development or extension of cohesive, balanced communities, provide for access to services and plan for longer term homes for residents within those communities.”

The council is proposing to contribute £3,427,031, which is 36 per cent of the cost of the scheme. The money will come from the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) budget, and the remainder is proposed to be funded by the Welsh Government.